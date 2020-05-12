A community mask giveaway will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday during the MLK commUNITY Initiative food giveaway located at 1116 E. California Ave.
Fred Prince, owner of Omega Insurance, and Curtis Floyd, owner of Law Office of Curtis Floyd, donated 1,000 surgical masks to the MLK commUNITY Initiative Mask campaign.
The masks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Drive-thru and walk-up distributions will be available. Those that walk-up must socially distance.
Organizers hope this is one of multiple mask giveaways and educational opportunities for the southeast Bakersfield area, according to a news release.
"We have been reaching out trying to get resources to help us educate the residents in the southeast as well as get supplies to them," said Arleana Waller, founder of the MLK commUNITY Initiative. "With millions in the county pipeline and not having access to it, when Fred Prince and Curtis Floyd reached out to help, it was a breath of much needed fresh air in this fight to support the residents in the southwest."
