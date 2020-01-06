A mistrial was declared Monday due to a hung jury in the trial of a man accused of killing 23-year-old Tehachapi resident Cheyenne Watkins, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.
Alejandro Andres Sanchez, Watkins' ex-boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder in her death. Watkins' body was found in an abandoned home with a gunshot wound to the head on June 1, 2018.
A new trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 24, the court website said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.