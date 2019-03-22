A mistrial has been declared after a Kern County jury said it was deadlocked following more than two days of deliberations in the trial of a woman charged with murder in the shooting of popular local chef Ray Ingram.
The jury could not reach a verdict in the trial of Michaele Bowers, Ingram's longtime girlfriend who fatally shot the chef in February 2017. Ingram was the owner of J's Place, a Southern-style eatery in northwest Bakersfield.
Prosecutors argued Bowers killed Ingram over anger and jealousy due to his infidelity. Bowers' attorney, David A. Torres, said his client accidentally shot Ingram during a heated confrontation at her home.
The jury had been deliberating since Wednesday.
Bowers shot Ingram Feb. 22, 2017, at her home in southwest Bakersfield. The round struck Ingram in the neck, severing his spinal cord and killing him almost instantly.
Prosecutor John Allen said during trial that Bowers, 51, discovered a receipt Feb. 18, 2017, from a Vons grocery store showing Ingram had bought her and another woman nearly identical gifts for Valentine's Day that year.
The other woman was someone whom Ingram, the owner of J's Place in northwest Bakersfield, had fathered a child with a few years earlier. Bowers had believed that relationship had ended and that she and Ingram were in a monogamous relationship.
Bowers erupted in anger upon discovering the receipt, Allen said. She called and argued with Ingram multiple times that day.
On the day of the killing, Ingram went to Bowers' home to drop off some of her belongings and pick up some receipts, among other items. An argument occurred during which a vase broke.
Allen said Bowers grabbed a gun from her bedroom, waited in a corner for Ingram to follow her then shot him.
Torres gave a far different account of what happened that morning.
He said Ingram had long abused Bowers and, when they argued that morning, had threatened to kill her. The attorney said Bowers fled to her bedroom to try to escape a beating. She grabbed the gun and grasped it to her chest as Ingram rushed down the hallway after her.
When Ingram entered the room, a startled Bowers accidentally fired the weapon, Torres told the jury.
A status conference in the case is scheduled for April 4.
