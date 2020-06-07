Mission Bank is again looking to expand into San Luis Obispo after its first attempt to enter the Central Coast market more than a year ago was delayed by a staffing change at the Bakersfield-based institution.
Mission announced it has appointed Regional President Rob Osterbauer to lead the establishment of a new business banking center in San Luis Obispo. He's joined in the effort by bankers Austin Petty and Deanna Elmerick, who like Osterbauer have lived in San Luis Obispo for more than 20 years.
“We plan to become engaged with the community and make San Luis Obispo a better place to bank,” Osterbauer said in a news release. The bank will offer commercial, U.S. Small Business Administration and agricultural loans.
The expansion marks the bank's 10th location. Mission, whose total assets topped $1 billion in April, also has offices in Bakersfield, Lancaster, Mojave, Ridgecrest and Ventura County.
In March 2019, Mission said its entry to San Luis Obispo would be led by a banker and senior manager with more than three decades of experience who would hire staff and otherwise oversee the expansion.
But a representative for the bank said by email that the man tapped for the job, Mike Jefferis, decided not to take the position.
Mission's president and CEO, A.J. Antongiovanni, said in the company's news release it was important to have local bankers representing the institution in San Luis Obispo.
He said the move was a sign of the bank's ability to thrive during the COVID-19 crisis. Mission was one of the first U.S. banks to process an SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan, he noted.
“Our expansion to San Luis Obispo provides evidence of Mission’s continued success and growth despite this challenging economic environment,” Antongiovanni said. “Understanding the financial and economic needs of the San Luis Obispo community is achieved best by those who live and contribute to the local community.”
Mission said Osterbauer is looking for a temporary location while he and his team work from home offices because of the pandemic.
