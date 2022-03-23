Mission Bank expands into Visalia

Bakersfield-based Mission Bank expects to open a new office soon in Visalia as part of a continuing geographical expansion that in recent years has taken it to the northern Central Valley and the coast.
The bank announced it has hired four new employees, all of whom have lived in Tulare County for many years, to staff a temporary facility in Visalia while it works to establish more permanent offices in the city. No new address has been announced.
"Visalia is a vibrant and growing area," Dustin Della, who was hired recently and named the bank's regional president in Visalia, said in a news release. He noted the bank will offer commercial, ag and U.S. Small Business Administration loans in the area.
Word of another expansion has come shortly after Mission reached $1.5 billion in total assets, an achievement President and CEO A.J. Antongiovanni attributed to the bank's focus on relationship banking and quality service to businesses.
Mission has expanded its footprint well beyond its traditional bounds of Kern and Los Angeles counties and now operates in Lancaster, Mojave, San Luis Obispo, Shafter, Stockton and Ventura. In December it sold its Ridgecrest branch to locally based AltaOne Federal Credit Union.
Besides Della, Mission's new employees in Visalia will include Lori Carabay, Angie Dempsie and Dianis Pimentel. They will be responsible for growing the bank by adding new banking relationships with businesses, professionals and nonprofits.
Chief Banking Officer Bryan Easterly said in the news release that the expansion to Visalia demonstrates Mission's success and growth in the face of a challenging economic environment.
"Mission has been able to fulfill its core purpose, to fuel and grow vibrant and prosperous communities through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic uncertainty around it," he stated.