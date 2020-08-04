Mission Bank has appointed Nebraska native Steve Mitchell to be its new chief operating officer in charge of strategy and growth of operations as well as divisions including marketing, information technology and compliance.
Mitchell has worked in banking for more than 25 years. A former economics and finance major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he led CIT Bank's private banking division and served as president of Arbor Bank in Nebraska.
“Steve is an experienced executive leader with a wealth of banking management experience, who will allow us to build the infrastructure to continue to grow safely and profitably,” Mission President and CEO A.J. Antongiovanni said in a news release.
“Filling the COO role is an important step," he continued, "in our continued growth to reaching our goals and delivering the best business banking experience."
