The parent company of Bakersfield-based Mission Bank posted first-quarter net income of $3.5 million, a year-over-year increase of more than 12 percent.
Mission Bancorp reported revenues were up 11.8 percent from a year before while deposits were up 24.1 percent.
The bank's loan portfolio climbed more than 20 percent to $678.9 million, the company said.
The first quarter ended up being Mission's 84th consecutive profitable quarter, the company reported.
