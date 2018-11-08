The Mission at Kern County plans to add 40 beds that will serve as emergency shelter for men when they open next fall.
The project will increase the organization's overall capacity by more than 13 percent. Funded by city and state money, it is the facility's first expansion in at least two decades.
"It’s a good start to the growing need. It’s a good start. It’s definitely a help," said the mission's executive director, Carlos Baldovinos. "Not solving the problem, but really being a part of the ongoing solution.”
The new beds are planned to be located on the mission's campus at 821 E. 21st St. in a building that now houses a day center. That center is expected to be moved to a building at 800 Baker St. that the organization bought this summer.
