A planned expansion of the Mission at Kern County will move forward after the Bakersfield Board of Zoning Adjustment issued a unanimous approval of a plan to add 40 more beds to the facility on Tuesday.
The expansion will provide the facility with a total of 324 beds, the city said in a news release. The facility is already the city’s largest provider of emergency shelter services, according to the city.
The new beds will be added to the facility’s main campus at 821 E. 21st St. The new expansion will add 3,430 feet to the “Lonnie Heath” building.
The Mission recently held two open house events for the public to view redesign plans.
The city has contributed $1.1 million in state-issued funding to help pay for the expansion.
Construction of the Mission is expected to begin in the next few weeks, the city said in the release.
The city noted in the release that no members of the public voiced opposition to the expansion.
The Bakersfield Homeless Center is also expected to add 40 beds to its facility using funds from unused community block grants.
