Missing woman found

Joanna Alcala is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

 Courtesy of BPD

A woman who was reported missing Saturday was found Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. 

Joanna Alcala, 29, had last been seen Saturday in the 2300 block of Sandpiper Road.

