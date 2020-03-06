The Bakersfield Police Department said a missing teen was found unharmed.
Alexander Morales, 17, had last been seen at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Chester Lane.
Police said shortly before 7 p.m. that he was found.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department said a missing teen was found unharmed.
Alexander Morales, 17, had last been seen at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Chester Lane.
Police said shortly before 7 p.m. that he was found.
(1) comment
I'm not a trained journalist, but shouldn't the headline read "locating", not location?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.