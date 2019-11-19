The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway juvenile.
Raizel Johnson, 16, was last seen Nov. 17 around 2:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Real Road. Johnson is described as a white female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with pink and blue hair and blue eyes, according to BPD. She was last seen wearing a black flannel sweater, blue jeans, and pink Converse shoes.
She is considered at-risk due to medical conditions, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
