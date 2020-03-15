Ernie Johnson, 60, was reported as an "at-risk" missing person to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Johnson was last seen on Thursday at 3:53 p.m. in the 5900 block of Winter Grove Drive and is considered "at-risk" due to medical conditions.
Johnson is described as a black male, 5'9" tall, 150 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black Levi shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111 or their local law enforcement agency.
