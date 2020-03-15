UPDATE: Dye was found unharmed in Bakersfield on Sunday.
Christopher Dye, 18, was reported as an "at-risk" missing adult to the Bakersfield Police Department on Saturday night.
Dye was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Saturday in the 2700 block of Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield and is considered "at-risk" due to a diminished mental capacity.
Dye is described as a white male, 5'7" tall, 130 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111 or their local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.