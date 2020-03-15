Anthony Imbert, 41, was reported as an "at-risk" missing person to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Imbert was last seen on Saturday at 10 p.m. at Kern Medical on 1700 Mt. Vernon Avenue. He is considered "at-risk" due to a medical condition.
Imbert is described as a black male, 6' tall, 200 pounds. He was wearing a red and white checkered shirt, a blue CSUB jacket, beige pants and black house slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111 or their local law enforcement agency.
