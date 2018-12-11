Update: Bakersfield police said they have found Zackhary Williams unharmed near the 2300 block of Panama Lane.
-------
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a man reportedly missing since Thanksgiving weekend.
Zackhary Williams was last seen on Nov. 23 in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
Williams is described as a 27-year-old standing at 5 feet 7 inches, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Williams is encouraged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.
