A child who does not speak was found safe in Tehachapi on Sunday after being missing in the snow for nearly three hours.
Jonathan Naranjo was being evaluated for exposure to the elements, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release, which announced he was found shortly before 2:30 p.m.
He was found by Bear Valley Police Department Officer Raffi Kajberouni in the area of the glider port. Jonathan was found about one-eighth of a mile beyond the end of King Drive in a snowy meadow.
Irene Naranjo, who identified herself as the boy's mother and grandmother, said the 7-year-old boy (KCSO had initially reported he was 6) was visiting the snow from Palmdale with his family.
After the child was found and evaluated, Bear Valley Police escorted the family to Highway 58.
He had last been seen wearing a gray and blue jacket, black and blue pants and blue boots in the snow at Dennison Road and Summers Drive, according to KCSO.
Jonathan had been missing since 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
A Kern County Sheriff's air unit was getting ready to respond to the area when the boy was found.
