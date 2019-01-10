UPDATE: The Bakersfield Police Department said Yessica Villegas has been found unharmed in the 6600 block of Baykirk Street.
--------
The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the assistance of the community in attempting to locate an at-risk juvenile, Yessica Villegas, 16.
She was last seen in the 900 block of Sixth St. at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
She is listed as at-risk due to a mental condition.
She is described as a Hispanic female, five feet, nine inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what type of clothing she is wearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
