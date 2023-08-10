KCSOSAR_500013369

The Kern County Search and Rescue team helped find a 78-year-old hiker who went missing for about two days in Ventura County, according to a new release issued Thursday.

 Courtesy of KCSO

A Kern County Search and Rescue team helped find a 78-year-old hiker who went missing for about two days in the Los Padres National Forest, according to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office news release. 

KCSO, along with the Tehachapi Mountain Rescue Group, went to Sawmill Mountain near the Chumash Wilderness area, which borders Kern and Ventura counties, after getting a 911 call from Balaji Keshava on Saturday afternoon. 

Tags

Recommended for you