A missing 11-year-old girl has been located and appears to be unharmed.
The Bakersfield Police Department asked for the community's help in finding Dianna Star Santana Monday afternoon. She was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Murdock Street.
Santana was considered at-risk due to her age, police say.
BPD is asking anyone with information to call (661) 327-7111.
