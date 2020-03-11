Sometimes, when we least expect it, the San Joaquin Valley experiences a bone-dry wintertime rainy season saved by a wet and stormy March.
Some over the years have dubbed this rare phenomenon a "Miracle March."
But Kevin Durfee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station, doesn't believe in miracles. Not this year.
"I don't think we can count on a Miracle March," Durfee said Wednesday. "Probably not even a marvelous March."
The valley's rainy Tuesday was a wonderful day, a great day which saw mostly beneficial precipitation in the southern valley, despite some nuisance flooding and ponding. But don't count on miraculous levels of precipitation to rescue us from what is shaping up to be a dismal water year in Kern County and beyond.
"Since Oct. 1, the beginning of the water year, Bakersfield has only had 3 1/2 inches," Durfee said.
That's an inch and a half below normal for this time of year.
January was dry. But February was positively Saharan.
According to a weather summary compiled by Brian Ochs, a meteorologist and Climate Services specialist at NWS Hanford, February saw warmer than average temperatures and well below average precipitation.
"Bakersfield and Fresno both tied for second lowest precipitation on record for February," Ochs said.
Bakersfield barely got damp last month with a paltry one-hundredth of an inch recorded over the entire month. Fresno saw only a trace amount.
The state's snowpack, which is much more important to the southern San Joaquin Valley than local rainfall amounts, is equally unhealthy.
As of Wednesday, the statewide snowpack stood at just 38 percent of normal for March 11. The southern Sierra was even worse, showing just 34 percent of normal snowpack content, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
The Kern River Basin, which feeds the Kern River beginning at its headwaters near Mount Whitney, is at about 45 percent of average, not a good number.
But another storm system appears to be headed this way, Durfee said. And should arrive in the south valley by Sunday.
"It's a colder storm and that's good," he said. "There's still an opportunity for wet weather through Tuesday."
"But we're kind of in the tail end of the wet season," he said.
And at this late date, it's going to be hard to make up for such an arid winter.
