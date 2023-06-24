Ron Pierce was just a boy of 7 or 8 when he began seeing numerous Vultee BT-13 aircraft soaring across the skies over the farm fields and neighborhoods of his home in Shafter.
Affectionately known by thousands of Army Air Corps cadets as the "Vultee Vibrator," the single-engine planes would ultimately be flown as trainer aircraft by most of the pilots who served in the armed forces during World War II. And more than 11,000 of those pilots would graduate from the nearby Lerdo Army Flying School, which later became Minter Field.
Eight decades later, Pierce is no longer that fresh-faced Shafter kid who fell in love with the romance of flight during wartime. But at 86, long retired from the business world, he is chairman of Minter Field Air Museum in Shafter — where a beautiful blue-and-yellow Vultee Vibrator is one of the museum's many historic treasures.
"I was at Minter Field during the war because my dad worked on the instruments that allowed them to fly at night," Pierce remembered of those long-ago days.
"Here at the museum, we're trying to keep Kern County history alive," he said.
The museum is on solid financial footing, he added.
But the museum's vintage building desperately needs a new coat of paint.
"The last bid we got was $40,000," Pierce said. "We don't have $40,000."
They are also short on hangar space. They had to take the wings off the museum's beautiful blue-and-yellow BT-13, so it could fit with the other aircraft in the museum's single hangar.
"We don't have the wings on it because we don't have the room," Pierce said.
But he's sure there are local businesses and interested individuals who would be willing to become volunteers or help with funding.
The air museum is housed in the original fire station, built at Minter Field in 1941. It is the last example of this architecture left on the field. So, it's a must that it be preserved.
Filled with memories, artifacts, photographs, documents and curiosities, the museum is a treasure trove for those interested in the history of those dynamic times when America had one priority, one goal that rose above all others: saving the world from the tyranny of Nazi fascism and Japanese imperialism.
'A SELF-CONTAINED CITY'
The base was a major military training ground in those days, where pilots learned how to fly BT-13s and plenty of other planes, including UC-78s, AT-6s, P-38s and B-25 bombers. Nonpilots also received training in a number of disciplines.
"It was like a self-contained city," Pierce said.
More than 7,000 individuals worked at the field, both military and civilian. Minter even had a contingent of Women's Auxiliary Service Pilots, or WASPs, who flew as test pilots.
Although officially dedicated on Feb. 7, 1942, operations at Minter Field actually began in June 1941 when the post was garrisoned by a small guard unit, according to the museum.
The base commander, Col. Carl Pyle, established his headquarters on the Bakersfield Junior College campus in the city, while base personnel camped out in temporary quarters scattered from Bakersfield to Wasco.
One future hero who received flight training at the rural airfield off Lerdo Highway just west of Highway 99, was the late Col. Robert R. Scott, who flew more than 300 missions in three wars and was awarded four Silver Stars and six Distinguished Flying Crosses.
This reporter interviewed Scott in 2003 at his Tehachapi cattle ranch.
By the summer of 1941, Scott recalled, the newspapers were full of ominous news coming from Europe and Asia. Hitler’s Blitzkrieg had overrun most of the European continent, while Japanese military forces were devastating China and other Asian conquests. Although many Americans remained isolationist, war was in the air — and the government had its eye on pilots like Scott.
By August of that year, the young college student was a U.S. Army Air Corps cadet, training in San Diego. About a dozen weeks later, he came to receive more flight training at Lerdo Army Flying School, which later became Minter Field. He was just 20.
"On Dec. 7, I'm driving my Ford convertible on Highway 99 with a buddy and two nice girls from Bakersfield," he recalled. "The attack at Pearl Harbor was announced on the radio. All military personnel were to get back to base."
ARTIFACTS AND AIRPLANES
Pierce has an encyclopedic knowledge of the museum and its contents, and nearly every item has a story.
In the 1940s, Shafter's Minter Field had 450 BT-13 basic trainer aircraft.
"They would take off two and three abreast," Pierce said. "They flew 200 every day."
As he led a reporter and photographer on a tour, he pointed out amazing photos, newspaper headlines screaming that war had been declared, and later, that allied forces had secured a foothold on the continent of Europe, signaling a major turning point in the war effort.
Around every corner was a new curiosity, a new chance to learn about how Kern County history affected national and even world history.
But preserving history requires support.
"We need donations," Pierce said. "We need volunteers."
On Friday, one room in the building was being refurbished courtesy of Carpenters Local 743 out of Bakersfield.
It showed the potential that is out there.
"Two years ago, we got insulation in the ceiling," said museum board member and volunteer Mike Hogstad, a U.S. Navy veteran.
The roof was also repaired.
"We have real history here," Hogstad said, as he listed several artifacts and documents that bring historical value and credibility to the facility.
Another volunteer, Carol Shafer, said she remembers the museum's opening in 1982 — and that personal connection is part of what keeps her coming back.
A third volunteer, John Stampfli, also brings serious credibility to the leadership team at the museum.
"I just retired last month as a two-star general," Stampfli said of his long career in the U.S. Army. "I served since 1980."
It turns out Minter Field Air Museum has its own 40-year history, and according to those who believe in its value as a keeper of the flame, it's worth supporting.
"This museum means something to me," Pierce said.
And if he can persuade others to share his passion, the museum may be around for another 40 years.