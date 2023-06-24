Ron Pierce was just a boy of 7 or 8 when he began seeing numerous Vultee BT-13 aircraft soaring across the skies over the farm fields and neighborhoods of his home in Shafter.

Affectionately known by thousands of Army Air Corps cadets as the "Vultee Vibrator," the single-engine planes would ultimately be flown as trainer aircraft by most of the pilots who served in the armed forces during World War II. And more than 11,000 of those pilots would graduate from the nearby Lerdo Army Flying School, which later became Minter Field.

