Panorama Park is a little more colorful these days, thanks to Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard and 20 local artists.
A total of 21 utility boxes, water pumps and trashcans throughout the park have been painted with wildflowers in what the county is calling “mini murals.” A different artist painted each piece, with one artist painting two.
The effort, completed through a partnership with Maggard’s office, the Arts Council of Kern and the county’s General Services Department, is meant to beautify the park and decrease graffiti.
Maggard, who is colorblind, said during an unveiling ceremony Wednesday morning that he came up with the idea of painting the wildflowers on the utilities throughout the park because those flowers are some of the only colors he can see.
“I have to ask my wife every time, ‘which color is that,’” he said. “The most vivid two colors I see in my whole life is the sky, the real bright blue sky, and the color of wildflowers.”
Maggard paid $24,800 from his discretionary fund in order to see the project through.
The artists, who worked over weekends or during their spare time, were paid what Arts Council Executive Director David Gordon said was a wage comparable to artists in other communities.
“When we think about our community, and we think about the richness, we do need roads, we do need telephone lines, we need all those things, but we also need the arts,” he said. “It’s a vocation. It’s a quality of life issue. It is something that will bring even more visitors here to take care of their health.”
One of the artists, Bakersfield College student Morgan Townson is seeing her second piece of public art debut within a week of her first.
She painted the letter “T” on the East Bakersfield mural in the David Nelson Pocket Park that opened last Friday.
At Panorama Park, she painted poppies on a trashcan over 12 hours on a weekend.
“I’m starting to branch out a little bit more,” she said. “It was really nice to see people who, while we were out here painting, would walk by and make comments. I’ve had people come out and bring me water. It makes you feel good about what you’re doing.”
Jamie Jenkins, an art teacher at Dr. Juliet Thorner Elementary School, also contributed to the Panorama Park project. She painted globe mallows, poppies and thistles on a cluster pump in the park.
Now that the brightly colored utility boxes and trash receptacles are out for the public to enjoy, Jenkins hopes her and the other artists’ work will have an impact for years to come.
“We have a lot of information thrown at us and sometimes our brains don’t get a rest,” she said. “When you visually see something that brightens up our skyline here it really changes people’s attitudes.”
