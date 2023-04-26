Mini-heat wave this week to end with beautiful beach weather next week

It's getting warm, and then it's cooling off in Bakersfield.
Some weather apps have been suggesting temperatures in the city might reach the dreaded triple-digits this weekend.
Perish the thought.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Bagnall, there's no question that we're in a short-lived warming trend, climbing to nearly 20 degrees above the normal highs.
But temps, he said, are not expected to reach 100.
"This heat spell is the result of a strong high-pressure system," Bagnall said. "That's the type that brings us our hot weather in the summer."
But it's not summer yet, and won't be for eight more weeks. So Bakersfield residents still have something of a grace period.
Hot temperatures are not sustained as long this time of year. And the overnight lows are significantly lower in the spring.
So a heat spell this time of year rarely reaches the intensity of a summer heat wave.
Nevertheless, temperatures have been warming all week, and will continue to move in that direction through Saturday.
According to Bagnall, the high on Thursday is forecast to reach 93 degrees. The high is slated to hit 96 on Friday, and should peak at 97 on Saturday.
But it's all downhill from there.
Monday should top out at 79 or 80 degrees, which is the normal high for late April. But the temperature drop is not stopping at the normal range.
On Tuesday, thanks to a low-pressure system from the Pacific-Northwest, the daily high temperature will top out at a beach-like 72 degrees. On Wednesday, it's supposed to reach an even 70 degrees.
"This time of year, you get that break," Bagnall said of the low-pressure system riding to the rescue.
With overnight lows hovering in the low- to mid-50s next week, air conditioners should be getting a break all over town.
How long will it last? No one has that answer yet. But one thing is certain.
June and July are coming, and Bakersfield can expect another long, hot summer.
And Bagnall will be waiting there to tell us all about it.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC
