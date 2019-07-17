Ming Cafe has been closed due to vermin infestation, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
The cafe, located at 1918 L St., was using unapproved chemicals to remove roach activity, according to the department.
Multi-generational cockroaches were observed throughout the kitchen and prep area, according to the department.
An inspector also observed debris on the floors, the walls throughout the kitchen, and the ceiling of the walk in refrigerator.
The cafe received a score of 59, well below the 75-score threshold that mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
