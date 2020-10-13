Milt’s Coffee Shop in northwest Bakersfield was already at the starting gate.
When it was announced Tuesday morning that Kern County had been moved to the state's less restrictive red tier, allowing indoor dining at local restaurants, Milt’s already had a dinner staff on call for longer hours and was fully prepared to serve customers indoors.
In fact, the management predicted on Monday that it would reopen its old-school coffee shop on Tuesday to indoor dining.
"We're excited to announce that we will resume indoor dining starting tomorrow (Tuesday), and we are going back to regular hours (6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily)! Thank you for all your support, and we hope to see you all very soon," the coffee shop posted on its Facebook page Monday.
General Manager Sunnie Ballard said customers were waiting at the door when the restaurant opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"Rumors were circulating that we would be moved to the red tier today," she said. "We were ready."
Bobbie Jo Toler and her 15-year-old daughter, Jordyn, stopped at the restaurant late Tuesday morning for an early lunch. Jordyn had just had her braces removed that morning and the two were celebrating with some mother-daughter bonding.
"That's what she wanted to do, eat a great big sandwich inside," Toler said of her daughter.
Jordyn's sandwich of choice? French dip.
"Comfort comes with familiarity," Jordyn said of the restaurant, which has been serving the community for 56 years.
Being there, sitting in a booth at Milt's, sort of feels normal again, she said.
"It kind of brings back better times."
As Chef Nolberto Munoz and other kitchen staff whipped up chicken fried steaks, corned beef hash and eggs, and several other breakfast and lunch favorites, Las Vegas residents Justin and Barbara Chakos rolled into Milt's after spending a night at a nearby Holiday Inn.
"We're en route to Monterey," Justin Chakos said. "We Googled nearby restaurants and found this place... I think we got lucky as hell."
The couple, who said they have been together since they were in high school, have run into some restaurant restrictions during their travels. But they were glad to be able to relax inside Milt's before they resumed their trip.
The restaurant, which first opened in 1964, expanded its patio dining to accommodate more customers during the many weeks of restricted dining.
But owner Mark Huggs said opening the inside of the restaurant — even with its social distancing and 25-percent maximum capacity — feels like a step in the right direction. A direction that he hopes will lead to some version of normal.
"Milt's is more an indoor experience," Huggs said of the retro cafe. "That's why people come here, for the indoor experience."
And the food, Chef Munoz said.
"Everything is good here," he said as he rattled off the names of some favorites.
The 16-ounce, locally raised New York steak made with Argentinian-style chimichurri is a dinner specialty Huggs is particularly proud of.
But mostly he's happy to be able to invite customers back inside, including many loyal patrons who have been eating there for decades.
"Looks pretty good, huh?" he asked of the spotless interior. "We put new menus out. We went back to the logo from the '70s.
"It really feels good," he said. "We're just happy to be here."