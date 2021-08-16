Millions in state funds for homelessness headed toward Kern County

The Kern County region has been allocated millions of state funds to combat homelessness as part of a larger effort to stamp out the rising issue across California.
The funding gives county and city leaders the flexibility to address the deepest needs within the community. Collectively, the city of Bakersfield, county of Kern and Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative were awarded $7.8 million. The three entities will have to work together to come up with a plan on how to use the money.
“The city is very excited about the funding that is available to us and we hope it will be able to make a significant impact on the homelessness crisis in Bakersfield and the region,” city of Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy wrote in an email to The Californian. “It’s also worth noting that while we are receiving significant additional state funding from this source, the city has committed significantly more local funding to homelessness through the Public Safety and Vital Services resources.”
The Homeless, Housing, Assistance and Prevention program of the California Homeless Coordinating and Finance Council is responsible for the new funding. The council has awarded money over the past two years, but had intended to stop in 2021 until the mayors of California’s 13 largest cities advocated to keep the funding stream going.
“These flexible HHAP dollars will assist local governments on the frontline of the statewide homeless humanitarian crisis,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said in a news release. “The funding will provide for shelter and the critical wrap-around case management, mental health, and substance abuse treatment that moves individuals off the street and into permanent housing.”
In the past, state dollars have paid for expansions at local homeless shelters as well as additional case management services for people who find themselves homeless and a homeless navigation center in Delano. The latest round of funding is more than three times previous allocations.
“It allows us to build off of the gaps that we weren’t able to reach in the previous rounds,” said Amanda Ruiz, senior fiscal and policy analyst for Kern County. “We need to reevaluate where we are now, and the best way to do that is a strategic plan.”
The city, county and homeless collaborative now have to work together to figure out how to spend it. The entities will then need to submit a proposal to the state before the money is distributed.
Due to a change in the way in which the Homeless Collaborative counted homeless individuals during the annual point-in-time count in January, it is unknown if homelessness increased in Kern County this year. Nevertheless, many signs of people living on the streets are present throughout Bakersfield and the surrounding communities, making it clear that much work remains to be done.
“The new funding will allow the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, in partnership with the city and county, to help more persons who are homeless get housing and access the services they need to remain in housing,” said Stephen Pelz, director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.
He added that all rounds of the program’s funding included a portion specifically set aside for homeless youth.