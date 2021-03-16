Millions for rent and utility assistance now available

Millions in rent and utility assistance is now available to Kern County residents.
The Housing Authority of the County of Kern announced Tuesday it had launched the Rent and Utility Assistance program, which will pay for up to 12 months of rent and utility bills for households that have been impacted by COVID-19.
The program is funded by $24 million in federal grants from the city of Bakersfield and county of Kern.
To apply, visit the website rup.kernha.org.
“We know that people in our community are struggling to pay their rent and utilities because of COVID-19,” Heather Kimmel, the Housing Authority's assistant executive director, said in a statement. “The Rent and Utility Assistance Program is a much-needed lifeline for struggling renters and their landlords, so that our community can focus on the recovery that lies ahead.”
To be eligible, applicants must also:
- Be a resident of Bakersfield or Kern County (including unincorporated areas and other municipalities)
- At least one member of the household must qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19
- Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity
- Have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income
Applicants can also apply in person at the Housing Authority office, 601 24th St.
Applicants should only submit one application per household as submitting duplicates may cause delays in the process.
The Housing Authority also encourages landlords to apply for assistance on behalf of their tenants.
Assistance will be prioritized for late rent and utility bills that could result in an eviction and grants must be used to address past-due balances before being directed to future payments.
Payments will be paid directly to landlords and utility companies.