Investigators seized millions of dollars worth of processed marijuana in the Mojave and Rosamond area after executing search warrants involving illegal cultivation of the drug, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The department said officers with KCSO and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found 4,885 marijuana plans, 561 pounds of processed marijuana worth an estimated $2.6 million, $4,949 in currency and a stolen .357 magnum revolver from the searches, which took place on Friday.
Artemio Lepiz, 60, of Mojave; Clark Lepiz, 25, of Mojave; Hamlet Abrahamyan, 26, of Rosamond; and Fidel Torres, 48, of Rosamond were arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.