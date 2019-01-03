A winning $2.6 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold at Super Food Mart in northeast Bakersfield, the California Lottery announced Wednesday.
As of Thursday afternoon, the ticket was unclaimed.
All five numbers on the ticket matched the numbers released by California Lottery, but the ticket did not have the matching, all-important, Powerball number.
The winning ticket was 8 12 42 46 56 12.
If the Powerball number had matched, the winner would have been eligible for $53 million.
This Saturday, California Lottery will draw another ticket, this time for the prize of $69 million.
