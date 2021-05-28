'Miles to bring smiles': CAPK hopes van reaches into hardest hit communities

A year after the need for anti-hunger services skyrocketed in Kern County, Community Action Partnership of Kern has launched a new tool that will be used to reach some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.
On Friday, CAPK unveiled a new food distribution van that will deliver loads of food directly into neighborhoods. Under the current model, food trucks make supply runs to various parts of the county where local residents pick up boxes of healthy food. CAPK says the food van will allow the organization to target specific populations, notably to seniors and individuals with transportation challenges.
“Solving our hunger problem is in part about producing enough food for everyone, but it’s also about access, opportunity, economic power, logistics and transportation,” CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias said during an unveiling ceremony on World Hunger Day. “This van, purchased with the generous support of Anthem Blue Cross, is all about addressing some of these issues.”
On Friday, Anthem and CAPK officials gathered with representatives of local politicians and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh to debut the new van. The ceremony took place at CAPK’s food bank as individuals who had missed local food drop offs proceeded through a line to receive a food box.
Some of the cars had been in line since 6 a.m.
“As we go through our daily lives, going to and fro our daily responsibilities, we see a lot of poverty that’s devastating to our communities, food insecurity. And that led us to thinking, ‘how can we go beyond health insurance to help our communities?’” said Anthem Sales Manager Phil Rodriguez. “It amazes me how many people, sadly, have to wait in long lines to get that assistance and that food.”
In 2018, the Food Research and Action Center said Bakersfield had the worst food hardship rate of any metropolitan area in the nation. That same year, CAPK distributed 13 million pounds of food to needy residents.
In 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic caused businesses to shut down, CAPK distributed 33 million pounds of food, a testament to the need that existed last year. But local officials were optimistic on Friday that the van could help make a difference.
“We are excited to see, after all that is said and done, the miles that are going to be put on this vehicle, and the smiles associated with it that you guys bring every day,” said Joseph Brennan, a district director for Supervisor Phillip Peters. “We’re seeing it right here first hand.”
Goh highlighted the partnership between Anthem and CAPK that made the purchase of the van possible. In a community where 27 percent of children are below the poverty line, institutions are called upon to help protect families who are struggling.
“In a community where there is 21 percent food insecurity, the security that we have in our community is that we have partners like CAPK and Anthem. The security that we have in our insecure community is that we have people who care,” she said. “In a place where there is great food insecurity, as a community we can rejoice.”