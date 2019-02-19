His given name was Michael Adam Morales, but his friends and brother bikers knew him as Mikey Smash.
The 32-year-old father of three young children was killed Saturday night after being stabbed inside — or in the vicinity of — one of downtown Bakersfield’s most famous dive bars, Guthrie’s Alley Cat.
News of Morales' death spread fast through the local biker community and beyond, as scores of friends and acquaintances left messages on social media expressing shock at the death, and condolences to Morales' loved ones. A makeshift memorial made from glass candles and flowers soon took shape at the entrance to Wall Street Alley, near Eye Street.
The Californian reached out to Morales' loved ones through a family friend, but as of midday Wednesday had received no response.
At the Alley Cat on Wednesday morning, Trisha Reed-Fike, who manages the day-to-day operations of the saloon, and her dad, the Cat's longtime owner, Kenny Reed, tried to make sense of the tragedy.
"We are strict about not letting gang-bangers or motorcycle gang members in the bar," said Reed, who has spent decades making sure the Cat feels welcoming and safe for customers. And for the most part, it has been.
But some local bikers have begun to employ "subterfuge," Reed said, by wearing "soft colors" or covering gang colors or emblems only to reveal them later.
"No matter how nice the bikers appear to be, or how much they say they love your joint, stuff like what happened Saturday will happen," he said. "It will follow them every time. It's an iron law."
That's why Guthrie's has long enforced such "rigid rules," Reed said.
Morales, on his Facebook page, was not shy about his affiliation with the Hell's Angels motorcycle club. He included a "Support 81 Bakersfield" emblem as his cover photo, supposedly symbolic of the 8th letter and 1st letter of the alphabet, signifying HA, or Hell's Angels.
Reed said he feels for Morales' family and for the profound loss they are suffering. The fact that Morales is a father of young kids made it even more heart-rending.
"I don't want to disrespect bikers, but it is a two-way street," he said. "It's they who disrespected us, and our customers."
"We feel so violated," Trisha Reed-Fike said of the extreme violence that has been visited upon their place of business.
Police were called to Guthrie's Alley Cat at 1525 Wall Street Alley regarding a possibly deceased person outside at about 9:23 p.m. Saturday.
Morales was found nearby in the 1800 block of Eye Street. He died there, police said.
Asked Wednesday, BPD could not say exactly where Morales was when he was stabbed.
"Violated the bar and its customers?" Violated will be understatement after retaliation occurs . Be careful what you say in the media
Bakersfield has always been a really violent town.
You know Bakersfield is really a violent town.
