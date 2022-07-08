Midwest Invitational Black Rodeo returns to Bakersfield

The Midwest Invitational Black Rodeo made its third appearance in Bakersfield on Friday at Kern County Fairgrounds.
The 6-year-old organization welcomed hundreds to the fairgrounds for the first stop on its tour, which is also traveling to Hayward and then City of Industry, according to Carolyn Carter, one of the event's organizers.
The crowd enjoyed events that included ones traditionally associated with the rodeo, such as bull riding and women's barrel racing, as well as men's steer wrestling and ladies steer undecorating. The latter comes from another Black rodeo, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, Carter said, and involves competitors who will try to remove tape from a steer's back as it charges past.
Local kids from Kern County 4-H clubs will also compete in mutton busting, the first event of the evening.
The rodeo, which also includes a youth division comprised of local children, will award the winners prize belt buckles, supplied by Fleming Silver on New Stine Road.