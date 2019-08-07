The Bakersfield middle school vice principal who molested a teen girl is going to state prison for three years.
Ector Pereida, having pleaded no contest to engaging in a sex act with a minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.
Pereida, who was vice principal at McKee Middle School at the time of the molestation, was arrested in June 2018.
Charged with four felonies, on June 13 Pereida pleaded down to a single charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 15. He received the upper state prison term for that conviction and must afterward register as a sex offender, according to Joseph Kinzel, a deputy D.A. and spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney's Office. The case was prosecuted by Deputy D.A. Nick Lackey.
Specifically, Pereida was charged with having oral copulation with an intoxicated victim. Three other charges — two involving sexual penetration and another oral copulation one — were dropped as part of the plea deal.
According to court documents, the girl told the Bakersfield Police Department that Pereida gave her beer and wine one evening in June 2018, after which she said she vomited and fell asleep. When she woke up, she said she saw Pereida removing her underwear.
After passing out again, she said she found Pereida sexually assaulting her. She didn't tell him to stop or made him stop because she was scared, she told investigators.
When officers attempted to arrest Pereida at around 5:30 a.m. on June 18, 2018 on the 15500 block of Via Bassano Drive, the department said he refused to come out, after which a SWAT team was called.
At around 9:30 a.m., the standoff was lifted after Pereida surrendered and was booked into the Kern County Jail.
Pereida denied the allegations following his arrest, but the victim's mother used her cell phone to record Pereida saying he felt bad for all the pain he'd caused, and he knew what he did was wrong, according to court documents. He said the incident marked the first time he molested a child, the documents say.
The documents indicate Pereida did not meet the victim through the school.
