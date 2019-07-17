A sixth-grade Standard Middle School teacher who pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor battery charges took a plea deal Wednesday and will have to take an anger management course.
Shannon Robinson pleaded no contest on July 5. If Robinson completes the 10-week anger management course and doesn't break any laws, the two charges could be dismissed on Jan. 7, the District Attorney's office said. If she doesn't comply, she faces a sentence of one year in jail.
“Misdemeanor offenses will often see this type of resolution, as it compels the defendant to accept responsibility while providing a path to reform, and provides a strong incentive to address the underlying cause of criminal conduct — in this case, anger management issues,” said deputy district attorney Joseph Kinzel.
Robinson was arrested Nov. 2, 2018 after she was accused of berating and even hitting students.
A deputy assigned to the Kern County Sheriff's Office school unit interviewed a number of students in Robinson's class who either said they witnessed Robinson hit the student or described harsh language she used against the class, according to the documents.
Students told the deputy Robinson regularly yelled and cursed at them in the classroom. On Nov. 1, however, her behavior turned physical, the documents allege.
Students reported Robinson belittled them and got into the faces of several students as she ranted about their grades, according to the documents. She was "nose to nose" and yelling at one student when she slapped the student on the left arm near the elbow, multiple students told the deputy.
"No one will love you if you don't get good grades," documents say Robinson told the student. "No one loves you now."
