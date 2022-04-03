Microgrids grant could put Kern ahead of energy curve

For all its bulk and diversity, one element Kern County's energy industry will probably need a lot more of in the years ahead is resilience, not only for protection against wildfire-related power shutoffs but also to cover daily gaps between supply and demand for renewable electricity.
Massive energy storage projects proposed locally would help fill the need on a large scale. Even if they get built, though, researchers say there's special value in also installing smaller-scale solar and battery systems that can independently power a business or even a neighborhood in a way that increases local resiliency and cost efficiency.
Last week, hopes rose that Kern will soon become a specialist in such technologies — microgrids, they're called — thanks to a federal grant awarded last week to the city of Bakersfield in partnership with the Kern Community College District.
Researchers with the U.S. Department of Energy will provide technical assistance on siting, designing and operating systems that generate, store and direct power for use on independent networks of different sizes. Agricultural and industrial applications are envisioned as being part of the effort.
People involved say the federal grant, together with follow-up work planned at a countywide level, are likely to expand Kern's profile as a hub of conventional and renewable energy innovation.
There are also expectations a sustained emphasis on microgrants would lead to more good jobs and a more diverse county economy, to the benefit of local consumers and industry alike.
Bakersfield's economic and community development director, Paul Saldaña, said microgrids offer solutions for residents as well as industry. Because it's a growing sector, there's a chance to advance the technology locally, he said, adding that local students might be able to get in at the ground level.
"We hope that through our partnerships with the Department of Energy and the community college district and Cal State Bakersfield and others that we can help to nurture this industry and really be a proving ground, if you will, for how microgrids and this technology can really help save energy and power the community," Saldaña said.
Kern County also received a technical assistance grant from the Department of Energy. Its work will focus on carbon capture and sequestration — gathering up greenhouse gas and burying it deep underground indefinitely. CCS is a developing technology that has recently been proposed for local deployment on a large scale.
Recent years have seen technical advancements and large investments in microgrids that generate electricity primarily using photovoltaic solar arrays. They store the power in batteries connected to computer controls designed to maximize efficiency of power delivery.
The first commercial-scale microgrid to receive public attention in Kern was built at a cost of $12 million at an 1,100-employee baby-potato plant in Arvin.
Owner Tasteful Selections contracted Salinas-based Concentric Power Inc. to set up a 5-megawatt solar, national gas and battery system expected to reduce the company's power bill by about 40 percent, and at the same time keeps on lights and refrigerators when the power goes out.
The Mojave Air and Space Port is working on plans for a microgrid it expects will save its tenants money on their power bills and allow them to keep working if power from outside shuts off.
CEO and General Manager Todd Lindner said during an energy webinar Bakersfield College hosted Tuesday, the day Bakersfield's federal grant was announced, that the air and space port recently bought 67 acres north of the facility for placement of a solar array that will serve the microgrid.
At the same virtual event, Vice Chairman Siva Gunda of the California Energy Commission said the state will need to quickly ramp up its investments in building energy storage and microgrids if California is to meet its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. He noted the agency has already doled out $136 million for 45 different microgrid projects across the state.
Microgrids will also become more important as wildfire interrupts power delivery, as happened over two days in August 2020, Gunda said, when the loss of nearly 4,000 megawatts of electrical transmission caused rolling blackouts.
The systems come in different sizes and configurations, and different potential ownership structures, Gunda noted, adding that it may be possible to power microgrids with biogas from local bio digesters and wastewater plants.
A priority identified by Bakersfield and the college district will be the equitable sharing of microgrid benefits. KCCD Chancellor Sonya Christian said the systems will be deployed throughout the region, especially in low-income and communities with a heavy energy burden.
As part of that, local leaders of the effort will work with industry leaders to deepen the district's curricula and, she said, recruit underrepresented and incumbent workers.
Executive Director Camila Chavez of the Dolores Huerta Foundation said by email that when it was invited by the college district to participate in the project, "we saw it as an opportunity to have true community engagement in conversations that will have a director impact on disadvantaged communities."
"We want to be at the table and work alongside them and the Department of Energy to ensure there is equitable access to new energy technologies," Chavez wrote. "We also want to be a conduit to communities who need to understand these technologies and how they will impact our lives."
Community Action Partnership of Kern wrote a letter of support for the city's microgrant application because the organization supports helping people become energy independent, spokesman James Burger said.
Although CAPK doesn't work with microgrid technology, it does help county residents with utility costs and weatherization projects, and so in that way, Burger said microgrids are "right up our alley." The organization also supports the technology as an economic development priority, he added.
"We know that Kern County is going through a transition with energy, and we want to do the best we can to support people as we go through that transition because we need to follow a path that protects people that are lower on the economic latter," he said. "Those are our people."
Dave Teasdale, executive director of KCCD's economic and workforce development programs, said construction jobs are likely to come of the microgrid focus, but not to the exclusion of computer-related work.
"We think there's an opportunity for cross-training and upscaling folks that may be working in construction to be able to actually work on the control parts of it, maybe learning a new skill," he said.
Teasdale also expects the work to attract manufacturing and consulting businesses. He said the county has an advantage because of its real-world testing environment, and that could lead to an entrepreneurial ecosystem that would benefit from the college district's existing relationships with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the Bay Area.
The plan is to bring in additional money and expertise, he said, and to learn from businesses that have had experience with microgrids.