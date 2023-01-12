 Skip to main content
Microgrid training set aside for southeast Bakersfield residents

In this file photo from March 2021, the vice president of engineering and services at Salinas-based Concentric Power Inc., Mike Delgado, pictured here in a hard hat, explains a $12 million microgrid project the company is building for Arvin baby potato-grower Tasteful Selections. In front of him is Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo and, at right, Sal Moretti, district director for Kern County Supervisor David Couch.

 John Cox / The Californian

Residents of southeast Bakersfield will get first crack at a training program for future entrepreneurs on how to design, set up and maintain microgrid technology that city officials see as helping business and the wider community become more energy efficient and better able to withstand power outages.

On Wednesday, the City Council voted to proceed with a $10,000 state grant expected, by the end of this year, to teach at least 10 residents the basics of independent, behind-the-meter systems consisting primarily of photovoltaic solar arrays hooked up to batteries and control systems.

