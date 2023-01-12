Microgrid training set aside for southeast Bakersfield residents

Residents of southeast Bakersfield will get first crack at a training program for future entrepreneurs on how to design, set up and maintain microgrid technology that city officials see as helping business and the wider community become more energy efficient and better able to withstand power outages.
On Wednesday, the City Council voted to proceed with a $10,000 state grant expected, by the end of this year, to teach at least 10 residents the basics of independent, behind-the-meter systems consisting primarily of photovoltaic solar arrays hooked up to batteries and control systems.
Microgrids have become a regional economic focus as the city works with Bakersfield College and other parties to develop a local industry that could spawn small businesses and jobs. Although some local businesses have moved forward with their own microgrids to save money and ward off power disruptions, expectations are that still greater business opportunities await.
“It’s all a coordinated strategy to really help to deploy the benefits of standalone microgrids as a source of energy in different points of the community at different scales,” said Director Paul M. Saldaña of Bakersfield's Economic and Community Development Department.
The grant award results from a competitive process led by the Fresno State Foundation and backed financially by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate. Ten designations were made statewide last year, with Bakersfield’s portion focused on microgrids.
One goal of the state program has been to support tech- and science-based companies led by entrepreneurs who are women, people of color and residents of underserved communities.
Bakersfield’s microgrid training program will follow a bootcamp curriculum developed by Arizona State University that takes participants through the technology over a period of about a week.
After that, trainees will be taught over a more extended time how to use publicly available modeling tools that help users determine the feasibility, capacity and even cost of setting up a microgrid in specific locations, said Kevin Daehnke, founder and president of the Newport Beach-based Center for Strategic Policy Innovation, which is serving as the city of Bakersfield’s consultant on the training program.
The program is geared toward people with entrepreneurial drive and those with some technological familiarity, Daehnke said before adding, “It’s not only for engineers.”
He said part of the idea is to teach people how to build a business that sells and installs microgrids. Another part is showing residents of southeast Bakersfield how to build out community resilience centers that will provide cooling and other services to communities that need them.
“There need to be entrepreneurs out there that know how to explain this to (buyers) and know how to build it,” Daehnke said.
Saldaña said the city expects to have a firm outline of the program within about 45 days, then roll out the training program in the spring. He noted that financial support in the form of state-funded community resiliency grants could come later for entrepreneurs who enroll in the training.