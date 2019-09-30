Kern County First District Supervisor Mick Gleason will not be seeking a third term for his seat, according to the Ridgecrest Daily Independent.
The Daily Independent learned of Gleason's intentions via a text message. Gleason said he has alerted his staff and other elected officials.
In a brief phone conversation, Gleason said “it was an extremely hard decision to make but the right one.”
His term expires at the end of 2020.
Gleason, a retired Navy captain and former Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake commanding officer, was elected in a landslide to the Kern County Board of Supervisors in 2012. Gleason also chaired the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority board of directors for nearly two years, and is currently the only original board member sitting on IWVGA board.
