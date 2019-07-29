SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico — Authorities in Mexico say they have arrested a suspect in the murder of Jose Arredondo, a U.S. citizen who was found dead earlier this month in a condominium in Baja California Sur state.
The state's Attorney General's Office said Monday that a man it identified as 50-year-old Roberto "N'' originally from Mexico's Hidalgo state had been arrested for the killing of Arredondo, a prominent car dealer in Bakersfield. The suspect had been reported missing by his family.
Mexican authorities say Arredondo's body showed signs of blunt force trauma.
Arredono would have turned 61 years old on Monday, when a celebration of life was held for him at New Life Church on Stine Road. The man's generosity and charisma were evident to all those who knew him, speakers said.
The Californian contributed to this report.
