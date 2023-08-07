Slide Breaking News (copy)

A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possessing with an intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.

Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 37, lived in Arvin and delivered 26 pounds of meth in Bakersfield to Jorge Calderon-Campos, a Mexican national, and Mark Garcia, 23, of Bakersfield, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said.