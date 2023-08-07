A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possessing with an intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 37, lived in Arvin and delivered 26 pounds of meth in Bakersfield to Jorge Calderon-Campos, a Mexican national, and Mark Garcia, 23, of Bakersfield, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said.
Calderon-Campos was reportedly involved in other transactions that led authorities to seize more than 86 pounds of meth and one kilogram of heroin. The 42-year-old is also charged in a “cockfighting enterprise” and faces violations of the Animal Welfare Act, the release said.
Gomez-Santiago is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.
Calderon-Campos and Garcia are scheduled for a status conference on Sept. 20 in related cases.