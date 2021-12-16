Mexican citizen pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl in Bakersfield

A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Bakersfield, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert.
Jesus Adrian Pena-Gamez, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2022.
Pena-Gamez and co-defendant Carlos Ivan Campana met in Bakersfield to sell a person 15,000 counterfeit M-30 pills containing fentanyl, according to court documents.
Law enforcement officers uncovered three pounds of the pills containing fentanyl, the news release said.
Campana was charged for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine on three prior occasions between November 2020 and April 2021. He is scheduled to appear in court March 2022.