 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Methods used to control squirrel population spark concern for kit foxes at CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield's Capital and Facilities Management Services is facing a barrage of criticism by some students and faculty for the methods it uses to control the population of ground squirrels and other burrowing rodents on the southwest Bakersfield campus.

But students aren't only concerned for the squirrels.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases