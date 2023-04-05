Methods used to control squirrel population spark concern for kit foxes at CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield's Capital and Facilities Management Services is facing a barrage of criticism by some students and faculty for the methods it uses to control the population of ground squirrels and other burrowing rodents on the southwest Bakersfield campus.
But students aren't only concerned for the squirrels.
Some have said groundskeepers are potentially placing endangered San Joaquin kit foxes at risk by fumigating burrows on campus with lethal carbon monoxide gas. Some burrows, critics worry, may be used by both squirrels and foxes.
But Jennifer Self, senior director of strategic communications at the university, said each day CSUB must balance the need for a safe campus with its commitment to respecting the ecosystem. And while control of the rodent population has been necessary on campus for decades, great care is taken to protect the endangered kit fox.
"As stewards of this beautiful campus and its biodiversity, we co-exist with the wildlife that flourishes here, and the San Joaquin kit fox occupies a special place in the hearts of our students, faculty, staff and community," Self said in a statement.
"We protect the kit fox both because it is an endangered species and because it is a cherished member of our community."
Sarah Alame, a graduate biology student at CSUB and the Associated Students Inc. director of sustainability, said the groundskeepers have used carbon monoxide gas without obtaining a special permit prior to the fumigation and without reaching out to a biological consulting firm despite faculty researchers’ efforts to help them.
"As one of only three educational institutions in the world that has an endangered animal species residing within its premises, CFMS's negligence and carelessness have put the endangered San Joaquin kit fox population in jeopardy, thus violating both the federal Endangered Species Act as well as the California Code of Regulations section 6695, which specifies specific protocols that must be followed when using carbon monoxide as a pest controlling agent," Alame said in an email.
Students and faculty had a chance to comment publicly on the issue at the ASI board of directors meeting held March 17 at the Student Union Multipurpose Building.
One student characterized the killing of squirrels as "mass murder." Others said kit foxes sometimes kill and eat the ground squirrels — and when groundskeepers reduce the squirrel population, it reduces the food available to the foxes.
The squirrels are being killed because they are an inconvenience, one student charged.
But Self said here have been reports of injuries caused by people stumbling over the abundant holes dug by squirrels on campus.
"To provide safe Division I playing fields, CSUB commits exhaustive time and staff resources to repair the damage caused by the rodents so that our student-athletes may compete without fear of tripping over a hole," she said. "In addition, ground squirrels can carry diseases harmful to humans and destroy infrastructure like irrigation and communication lines and even the foundations of buildings."
Erica Kelly, a wildlife biologist with the Endangered Species Recovery Program based at California State University, Stanislaus, has worked on protecting and rescuing kit foxes in Bakersfield.
The recovery program is not familiar with the details of the ground squirrel control effort at CSUB, she said, including whether any laws or regulations are being violated.
"We are aware of the issue and have provided CSUB with a map of the kit fox dens that we know of," she said. "CSUB is aware that there are more kit fox dens on campus that we don't know about."
Abigail Gwinn, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the agency has been notified and is aware of the concerns at CSUB.
"I do know that our Wildlife Health Lab, Habitat Conservation Program, and Law Enforcement Division are aware of the situation and are gathering information," she said.
According to Self, CSUB follows all local, state and federal laws governing the use of pest control and works with scientists, leading consultants, regulatory agencies and others to ensure they are monitoring the campus' kit fox population.
"CSUB confines control of the burrowing rodent population to only the landscaped, irrigated portions of campus, not the 110 acres of undeveloped land on the periphery of campus, where most of the kit foxes live," she said.
In the meantime, more than 1,800 CSUB students, faculty and others have signed a petition "describing the details of the issues at hand," Alame said. The petition can be accessed at https://chng.it/DHspzNWx.
University administration has responded to the concerns of students, Self said. As a result, a panel of CSUB leaders will hold a listening session at 12:30 p.m. Monday to hear students' concerns.
"We have paused the burrowing rodent control program," she said, "and hope the forum will facilitate solutions-based dialogue on the way forward."