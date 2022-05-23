Methane leaks near Bakersfield homes renew concerns about idle oil wells

Environmentalists advocating new state restrictions on oil and gas drilling have seized upon confirmation last week that two idle wells were leaking methane near a residential area in northeast Bakersfield decades after they were improperly abandoned.
Details remained sketchy Monday, including how much gas the wells were emitting and for how long. But government officials characterized the leaks as minor "pinhole" ruptures that were repaired Saturday and which did not present a threat to public health and safety.
But the Sierra Club and representatives of other organizations said wells situated less than 400 feet east of the eastern terminus of Morningstar Avenue released "massive volumes of methane" — in one case, more than could be measured by an inspector's measuring device.
The leaks highlight a problem that has become a focus of the Newsom administration as state and federal officials set aside ever more taxpayer dollars to cap oil wells idled years ago by companies that, in some cases, no longer exist.
Activists argue the ruptures also point to the need for a 3,200-foot buffer zone between new drilling and existing homes or other sensitive sites. The Newsom administration is still working on the rules, which according to an earlier draft would not ban existing wells within the buffer but which would require new monitoring and bring higher operational costs.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a statement saying it had responded to a complaint it received from a party it did not identify. After confirming the leaks, the district indicated, it spoke with representatives of the wells' operator, Sunray Petroleum Inc., as well as the California Air Resources Board and the California Geologic Energy Management Division.
The district did not respond to a question about how much methane had been escaping from the wells but noted that readings from the leak "dissipated to background levels within 18 inches from the wells in question." It added that repairs to the wells were completed Saturday and that the Bakersfield Fire Department determined the leaks did not present a public health or safety threat.
CalGEM, the state's primary oil regulatory agency, acknowledged but did not provide a response Monday to requests for comment. On Friday, however, the division issued an online statement calling the leaks pinhole-sized and minor in nature, adding that it deployed inspectors Thursday and that it has been coordinating with the operator and first responders.
It said the air district had found "elevated methane readings," which it did not disclose, and offered an assurance that "the emissions do not rise to an emergency situation."
CalGEM also said that it had issued an order to Sunray on May 2, about two months before the site inspections, telling the company to plug and abandon 28 of its idle wells, including the two found to have been leaking.
The division said the order came in response to Sunray's failure to pay idle well fees and submit an idle well testing and compliance plan "as well as numerous oilfield related violations ranging from missing well signs, cellars full of fluid and missing bolts on wellheads." It said Sunray appealed the order May 13 and that the matter will be heard by an administrative law judge.
CEO Rock Zierman of the California Independent Petroleum Association said by email Monday that "all the right steps were taken here" — a leak was detected and then, a few days later, it was fully repaired.
"Emissions from wells have been proven to be a fraction of emissions from municipal landfills and water treatment facilities or from foreign tankers in the L.A. port," Zierman wrote.
A news release from the Sierra Club provided details the government agencies did not — that Sunray hadn't operated the wells since 1988, in one case, and 1982 in the other. It said the air district had found one of the wells leaking at a rate of at least 50,000 parts per million, which it said was the most an inspector's equipment could gauge, while the other registered 20,000 ppm or more. It also stated the wells were located just 370 feet from homes.
Leaks from idle oil and gas wells can contaminate water and air, even leading to explosions, the release noted. It said methane leaks can be accompanied by releases of other harmful pollutants that can cause cancer and other health problems.
"How long have these wells been leaking and how many more of them are right outside our houses?" Mercedes Macias, a senior organizer with Sierra Club based in Kern County, asked in the release.
Late last month, California officials outlined plans for doing more to cap the state's orphan oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal money they said will help them prioritize work in populated areas most vulnerable to methane leaks and groundwater contamination.
The state has already set aside at least $200 million to begin to address a list of 5,356 orphan wells across the state for whom no responsible party can be found to properly plug and abandon the sites. Some 18,000 additional idle wells across the state are believed to require permanent plugging.