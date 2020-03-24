Thirteen immigrant detainees held in Bakersfield and Yuba County have sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their release.
The advanced ages and underlying medical conditions of the detainees leave them particularly vulnerable to the new coronavirus, a news release announcing the lawsuit said. The lawsuit claims the close quarters and reported unsanitary conditions at the detention centers makes holding the individuals particularly risky at this time, and constitutes an illegal punishment for the civil detainees.
“I am extremely worried about the coronavirus because I have been told by a lot of people that I am at risk of having a very serious reaction,” said lead plaintiff Sofia Bahena Ortuno, a 64-year-old farmworker from Lamont, who was arrested during a traffic stop and detained at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in October.
The release said Bahena suffered from hypothyroidism and diabetes. She claims to have seen Mesa Verde employees coughing and not wearing masks, even coming to work with symptoms of illness.
Bahena was abruptly released from Mesa Verde on Tuesday, according to Ariana Martinez-Lott, a coordinator with Faith in the Valley, an advocacy organization that has spoken out for Bahena in the past.
It was unclear why Bahena was let out of the detention center, Martinez-Lott said, adding that lawyers for Bahena were trying to work out the details Tuesday evening.
ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The American Civil Liberties Union foundations of southern and northern California and several other San Francisco-area legal groups represent the plaintiffs, who are held at both Mesa Verde and the Yuba County Jail.
“From all the evidence we have seen, ICE is failing to fulfill its constitutional obligation to protect the health and safety of individuals in its custody. ICE should exercise its existing discretion to release people with serious medical conditions from detention for humanitarian reasons,” William Freeman, senior counsel at the ACLU of Northern California, said in the release.
The plaintiffs hail mostly from Mexico and Central American countries, with Jamaica, Fiji and Russia also represented.
Ricardo Vasquez Cruz, a 45-year-old man from El Salvador with diabetes, said he is afraid of every surface he touches. He is being held in Yuba County and claims he and other detainees are not given adequate supplies to clean their holding area.
The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court of Northern California on Tuesday, says ICE is violating the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution by holding detainees at high risk from COVID-19.
“Defendants’ conditions of confinement subject Plaintiffs to heightened risk of contracting COVID-19, for which there is no vaccine, known treatment, or cure,” the lawsuit reads. “Defendants are subjecting Plaintiffs to a substantial risk of serious harm.”
One lawyer for the plaintiffs said the global pandemic required swift action before it became “too late.”
