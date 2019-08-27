It's a song lyric any self-respecting country music fan should be able to finish.
“I turned 21 in prison ...”
It's a classic line from a classic country tune written and recorded in the late 1960s by Oildale's own Merle Haggard. The song, "Mama Tried," hit No. 1 on the country charts in 1968 and would become a standard, a mainstay for recording artists and bar bands for decades to come.
Now, more than three years after the death of Haggard, one of the most revered singer-songwriters in the world, three raw, no-frills videotaped conversations about that song and other Haggard classics have suddenly become available on, of all places, the Facebook page of the country music legend's longtime friend, trusted confidante, and tour bus driver Ray McDonald.
"These were recorded in, I'm going to say, 2014," recalled McDonald, who was recruited by Haggard to conduct the interviews. McDonald's family lived across the street from Merle Haggard's mother, Flossie Haggard, on Yosemite Drive in Oildale, and McDonald would work for Haggard, on and off, for more than 40 years.
The conversations are short, intimate and easy-going, each one based on Haggard's recollections of one of his most famous songs and how it came about.
On the first one, a vintage Wurlitzer jukebox standing as backdrop, McDonald asks Haggard about how he came to write one of his most beloved songs.
“‘Mama Tried’ was written on the Kern River, Ray,” Haggard tells his friend. “I want to say in 1967 or ’68.”
While Haggard says he could give a “blow-by-blow description” of the creative process behind most of his songs, he admits he cannot recall the details behind the writing of the classic, except to say that it was written down as the waters of the Kern flowed by.
But on Tuesday, McDonald remembered being in the Hag's kitchen in Oildale with Bonnie Owens and her mother all those years ago when Haggard arrived home with that freshly written song.
"Want to hear it?" Haggard asked.
As they listened, they knew they were witnessing something rare and beautiful. And when Haggard finished there was a stunned silence.
"We just looked at each other, and it was like, ‘What the ...’" McDonald recalled. "It was ‘Mama Tried,’ and it blew my mind."
Haggard would take the song to record producer Ken Nelson, who was in charge of the A&R division of Capitol Records.
On the video interview, McDonald asks him about that May 9, 1968, recording session.
“Glen Campbell was singing harmony with Bonnie Owens," Haggard recalls. "Roy Nichols was playing the lead guitar, James Burton was playing the fingerpicking guitar.
"They often played, both of them, on my records. It would be hard to tell which one was which, but both of them are on that record.”
“It’s one of the most famous bridges ever,” McDonald says to his old friend. “And when you play it in concert, everybody knows it.
“I turned 21 in prison ...”
Haggard paused for a moment, reeling in a jumble of decades-old memories.
“It’s been a wonderful song for me — and the kids tattoo it on their necks," he says on video.
"I guess if I had to choose which song would be my favorite of all the songs I’ve written it would probably be ‘Mama Tried.’”
Two other video clips McDonald has made available on his page cover the songs "Ramblin' Fever" and "Misery and Gin."
But there are eight more that are still under wraps, he said.
McDonald is 69. He figures these interviews should be out there, that they shouldn't remain locked in a vault, collecting dust and at risk of being forgotten.
"These songs, they are Merle's children," McDonald said.
And they're yearning to be free.
