Mergers good news for local commercial real estate, architecture

The new year has brought consolidation to the local professional services industry with a pair of transactions joining what had been distinct offices and separate firms.

On Tuesday, the nation's largest privately owned commercial real estate brokerage, Los Angeles-based Lee & Associates, announced it has launched a local office combining the slate of services provided by Brock Realty Advisors with the farming, renewable energy and water-related focus of Alliance Ag Services.

