For half a century, and escalating dramatically over the past decade, Bakersfield's commercial and residential growth has been focused primarily on its southwestern quadrant.
But one essential component has lagged there: hospital beds. Three of the city's main hospital campuses — Mercy, Memorial and Adventist Health — are near the city center. Meanwhile, a lone comprehensive-service facility, Mercy Hospital Southwest, covers the city's main population center.
Now Dignity Health and Mercy Southwest have taken a dramatic step toward rectifying that imbalance: They'll undertake a new, $248 million, four-story, 106-bed tower that will more than double the capacity of the southwest campus, bringing it nearly in line with its sister hospital on Truxtun Avenue, downtown's Mercy Hospital.
The target for completion is 2022-23. Once plans are approved by the Office of Statewide Planning and Development, the project could break ground in as quickly as three months.
And this new tower may just be the start.
Mercy Southwest has enough land to build two additional towers in the coming years if the city's growth warrants it, according to Bruce Peters, president and CEO of Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield.
"This could just be the first phase," Peters said. "Second and third phases, each with additional four-story towers, could happen if we see the need down the road. A surgery center is in the plans too."
Peters said the hospital's administration hired consultants who confirmed the overconcentration of beds in downtown Bakersfield and the shortage on the city's west side.
The current expansion will take place on the vast expanse of undeveloped land immediately east of the existing hospital and west of its nearest neighbor, CSU Bakersfield.
The transformation will be so dramatic, Mercy Southwest's address will change from Old River Road to Stockdale Highway, and a new road will be constructed off that thoroughfare leading to a new hospital entrance.
A second-floor bridge will link the new tower to the existing hospital.
The expansion will be made possible, in part, by gifts of $1 million each from the David and Catherine Gay family and Drs. Ravi and Naini Patel. Jim and Beverly Camp will lead the expansion project's capital campaign.
"We live in one of the poorest communities in California and these gifts will give our medical community the chance to serve," Jim Camp said. "... It's the right thing to do, especially for those of us who have been blessed."
The expansion was announced at a Wednesday press conference by the Friends of Mercy Foundation, the hospital group's fundraising arm.
“To have the support of such generous people like the Gays and the Patels is overwhelming,” Peters said in a prepared statement. “Their generosity and spirit of humankindness will allow us to build the kind of facility that the community in the southwest and northwest deserve. We are deeply humbled and appreciative of their support and thank them for their benevolence.”
Hospital officials say the area around Mercy Southwest is projected to grow by 7 percent in the next five years, creating greater need for access to healthcare services west of Highway 99.
“This project is critical and goes to the heart of our community,” Dr. Ravi Patel, founding director of Comprehensive Blood and Caner Center, said in a statement. “The southwest area is underserved and the project is going to be vital as it applies to cancer, emergency, and other necessary services. We need significant community support because it is only together that we can meet the needs of those who are deeply underserved.”
David Gay, who with wife Catherine has a long philanthropic legacy in Bakersfield, said: “Our family is pleased that we can play a small part in this overall project, and the enhanced services it will provide families in our community. In turn, we are continuing the legacy of Mercy Hospital which started over a century ago by the Sisters of Mercy.”
The expansion project will include:
● 106 private patient rooms.
● A new, 24-room intensive care unit.
● 18 private neonatal intensive care unit rooms.
● State-of-the-art cardiac catheterization suites.
● Expanded neurosurgery capabilities.
● Six additional operating rooms.
● Specialized oncology and orthopedic units.
● An expanded emergency department, with eight additional private ER rooms made available by the construction of the new ICU.
● Additional parking and campus redesign.
Along with remodeled admitting, imaging and public areas, the hospital plans to hire additional physicians, specialists, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical staff, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area, the hospital said in a press release.
Mercy Hospital, which has been in Bakersfield since 1910, has 194 beds downtown and 78 beds at its Mercy Southwest campus. The expansion will bring Mercy Southwest to 184 beds. The hospitals are part of Dignity Health, a California-based, not-for-profit, public-benefit corporation that operates hospitals and ancillary care facilities in three states. Dignity also operates Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
