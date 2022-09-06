Mercy & Memorial Hospitals hosting free flu clinics

Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are offering free drive-thru flu clinics this month.
Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are offering free drive-thru flu clinics this month.
Residents must be 18 years or older, and vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
The first clinic is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Mercy Hospital Downtown, which is located at 1919 16th St. in Bakersfield. The parking lot is located at 16th & D streets.
The next clinic is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Memorial Hospital, which is located at 420 34th St. in Bakersfield. The Ronald McDonald House parking lot on the east side of the campus.
