Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield and the Friends of Mercy Foundation, in collaboration with the Dignity Health Community Wellness Center, was awarded a $250,000 grant from The Asthma Mitigation Project.
The grant is funded by the California Department of Health Care Services and is managed by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation.
It aims to improve the outcomes of low-income individuals, particularly Medi-Cal beneficiaries, with poorly controlled asthma, according to a news release from Mercy Hospitals. It utilizes home-based assessments, including disease management, education and environmental remediation with community health workers.
The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, in partnership with the California Department of Health Care Services, awarded $10 million to 22 nonprofit organizations, community-based health care providers, health departments, and managed care organizations to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate asthma home visiting services to individuals with poorly controlled asthma. The foundation focused on low-income communities and communities of color that have disproportionate rates of asthma, the news release stated.
