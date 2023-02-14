Mercy Hospital Southwest celebrates 'transformational' $5.5 million gift to help build new tower

The wind blew cold at Mercy Hospital Southwest on Tuesday afternoon, but the winter weather couldn't put a chill on the warmth of the celebration held under a tent top in the hospital's parking lot.
For the first time, Dignity Health's Mercy Hospital Southwest and the Friends of Mercy Foundation revealed details of one of the largest donations in the hospital's history, a $5.5 million gift from local builder Tom Hardt and the Hardt Foundation, which will help advance specialty and acute-care medical services on Bakersfield's rapidly expanding west side.
"Right now there are no cardiac services west of the 99, so this is going to be vital to all of those who live on the west side," said Toni Harper, vice president of philanthropy for the Friends of Mercy Foundation.
In recognition of the gift, which Harper called "transformational," a new four-story, 106-bed patient care tower is being built at Mercy Southwest. The new facility will be named Hardt Tower, in honor of the donor.
BJ Predum, president and CEO of Mercy Hospitals, acknowledged the executives, community members, hospital leadership, employees, community partners and board members among the crowd of more than 100 who attended the Valentine's Day event.
"This tower is going to bring critical resources to the community west of the 99," Predum told the gathering.
"These are services that really have been absent, and we've had to travel across the city for some of the specialty care: increased neonatal, ICU care, neurosurgery, cardiac care, enhanced orthopedics, and really, so many other things that this community desperately needs."
The tower fund has grown thanks to more donors than could be named at Tuesday's event. And many who are not wealthy "have poured their hearts into this incredible tower," Predum said.
"I look out and I see our employees," he said. "Our employees, to date, have given $437,000 of their own money."
Not only will the tower expansion project include 106 private patient rooms, it will also add a 24-room intensive care unit, 18 new neonatal intensive care rooms, cardiac catheterization suites, six additional operating rooms, specialized oncology and orthopedic units, an expanded emergency department, and more.
The hospital plans to hire additional physicians, specialists, nurses and other clinical and non-clinical staff, creating hundreds of new jobs in the area, according to Harper.
"I just have to say, the teamwork that I viewed in the hospital is amazing," said Tom Hardt, the major donor honored at Tuesday's gathering.
"I wish my construction businesses over the years would run like this hospital does," he said. "This is real teamwork. Everybody should be proud."
Hardt spoke Tuesday not to the triumph of such an afternoon, but rather expressed how humbling it was to be in his position.
"When I consider the over 1,000 donors," he said, referring to a list of names that spanned seven pages, the numerous names of those who contributed to the expansion project.
"So today, this recognition is for all of us," he said, including those who give through service, some who give by prayer, and "others by sharing their treasure."
The real power to bring about positive change, he said, doesn't come through individual acts of generosity or courage, but rather through communities coming together.
"With society seemingly so divisive, and fragmented," Hardt said, "only together can we have a positive and direction-changing impact."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.